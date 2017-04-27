Stream Carl Craig Versus

Detroit techno legend Carl Craig has made some of his genre’s most indelible bangers, but he’s also spent decades pushing his sound forward in unexpected directions. And on his new album Versus, Craig does something I’ve truly never heard before. Craig made the album with Paris’ Les Siècles Orchestra and with the classical pianist Francesco Tristano. And along with all these musicians, Craig has put together these strange orchestral reworkings of his own classic tracks, combining electronics with strings and woodwinds and impressionistic piano runs. It sounds a bit like the score to a really, really great sci-fi movie, and I’ve sort of fallen in love with it. Stream the whole thing at NPR.

Versus is out 5/5 on InFiné.