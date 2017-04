It’s Lil Uzi Vert week at Stereogum dot com! Well, not really, but we did just publish a guide to Lil Uzi and Tom questioned whether or not the rapper/rockstar sucks in this week’s Status Ain’t Hood. Perfect timing, because Lil Uzi just released a video for his 2016 song “Do What I Want,” which takes place on a private island somewhere in the tropics. Watch him dance precariously on the ledge of an infinity pool below via GenerationNow.