Jason Isbell – “Cumberland Gap”

“Hope The High Road,” Jason Isbell’s previous single from his upcoming country-rock LP The Nashville Sound, was a Ryan Adams-esque Southern romp. His latest song, “Cumberland Gap,” takes that sound and pulls it closer to Springsteen territory. Alongside his former band the 400 Unit, Isbell throws down a running anthem miles away from the more moody, introspective fare of his previous solo album, Something More Than Free. On “Cumberland Gap,” Isbell’s voice soars rather than sighs, and the guitars ring with distorted ferocity as opposed to shimmer as they once had. Yet Isbell’s as adept at wringing affecting stories from the former as he can the latter, and he imparts a moving, magnificent impact here. Listen below via Noisey.

The Nashville Sound it out 6/16.