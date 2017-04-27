The 1975 Announce New Album Music For Cars

The 1975
CREDIT: Jenn Five

The 1975 announced that they’re working on a new album titled Music For Cars, which will be out in 2018. The band’s frontman Matty Healy made the news public today during an interview on Beats 1 Radio. This album follows last year’s I like it when you sleep, for you are so beautiful yet so unaware of it. No word yet on the release date — check out a few quotes from the interview below.

