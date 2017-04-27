The 1975 Announce New Album Music For Cars

The 1975 announced that they’re working on a new album titled Music For Cars, which will be out in 2018. The band’s frontman Matty Healy made the news public today during an interview on Beats 1 Radio. This album follows last year’s I like it when you sleep, for you are so beautiful yet so unaware of it. No word yet on the release date — check out a few quotes from the interview below.

"The next record’s called ‘Music For Cars.’ That’s the title and it references our 2nd EP or our 3rd EP." @Truman_Black @the1975 pic.twitter.com/X7pv8hxr9w — Beats 1 (@Beats1) April 27, 2017

"We were always gonna do a trilogy of records. I'm not saying that after this album it's the end of @the1975, but it's the end of an era." pic.twitter.com/tSwDWIFqSt — Beats 1 (@Beats1) April 27, 2017

