DEDE – “Faultline” (Feat. Ed Droste & Kingdom)

DEDE is an LA-based recording artist most well known as the vocalist for Tiny Heats. She met Grizzly Bear’s Ed Droste last year at a party, and the pair bonded over politics and began to watch the presidential debates together. But when shit hit the fan in November, an overwhelming feeling of societal anxiety inspired the two to team up for a song. The resulting “Faultline” brought producers Kingdom and Tim K. into the mix. It’s a dreamy, dreary ballad — bleak but beautiful, pained and pulsing. “We both couldn’t shake the feeling of impending doom in the aftermath of the election,” DEDE and Droste shared in a statement. “The song is a reflection of how we were feeling at that time.” Listen below.

I sang on a song with the wonderous @DEDE_music , here's a link to stream it https://t.co/wQLDdHgQCK ❤️❤️❤️ -Ed (ps. Sit tight on GB 😝❤️✌🏼) — Grizzly Bear (@grizzlybear) April 27, 2017