Stream Gorillaz Humanz Deluxe Edition

Can you believe it’s only been a month since Humanz was officially announced? It’s been a long and busy road to the new album from Damon Albarn and Jamie Hewlett’s virtual band, but their fifth studio album is finally here. And even though it’s been played in full live (more than once) and they debuted it via some new-fangled app, the album is now out through more traditional means. And, believe it or not, the deluxe edition has even more tracks that the already lengthy standard version, including the previously shared “The Apprentice.” While you’re listening, read our Premature Evaluation review and revisit our extensive Gorillaz cover story Dancing At The End Of The World. Stream it below.

Humanz is out now via Warner Bros.