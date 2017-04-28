DJ Khaled – “I’m The One” (Feat. Justin Beiber, Quavo, Chance The Rapper, & Lil Wayne) Video

DJ Khaled is still weirdly good at getting stars bigger than he is appear on his songs. Back in February, he teased the release of a new song called “I’m The One” — not to be confused with “I’m On One,” his collab with Drake, Rick Ross, and Lil Wayne. “I’m The One” is the first taste of his upcoming album Grateful, and its list of features reads like A-lister Mad Libs: Justin Bieber, Migos’ Quavo, Chance The Rapper, and Lil Wayne. Now that Frankensteinian beast of a song is out in the world, along with a video (in which Asahd Khaled makes a cameo, naturally), and you can check it out it below.

Grateful will be out sometime this year.