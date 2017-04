Kweku Collins’ debut full-length Nat Love impressed us enough that we named him an Artist To Watch and one of the best new artists of 2016. And tonight, the young Illinois rapper/singer/producer has followed that album up with a new EP called Grey. At nine tracks, including the previously released “International Business Trip,” Grey is a pretty hearty EP, and on first listen, it’s a good one. Dig into it below.

The Grey EP is out now via Closed Sessions.