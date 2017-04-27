Stream Thurston Moore Rock N Roll Consciousness

It’s been six years since the end of Sonic Youth and nearly three since Thurston Moore’s last solo album, and now the band’s former co-leader is returning with a new one called Rock N Roll Consciousness, recorded with Adele/U2/Coldplay producer Paul Epworth and a band that includes former Sonic Youth drummer Steve Shelley and My Bloody Valentine bassist Debbie Googe. We’ve already heard spindly, magnetic lead single “Smoke Of Dreams,” and now you can hear the rest below.

Rock N Roll Consciousness is out now on Caroline International.