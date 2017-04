Bloomington, Indiana’s Hoops make blissed-out guitar-pop that hearkens back to the halcyon days of late-’00s chillwave. They’re getting ready to soundtrack your summer with Routines, their full-length debut and the follow up last year’s self-titled EP, and we’ve already heard early cuts like “Rules,” “On Top,” and “On Letting Go.” The rest of the album doesn’t officially come out for another week, but you can stream it advance below.

Routines is out 5/5 via Fat Possum.