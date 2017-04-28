Stream Prince’s Previously Unreleased Purple Rain Outtake “Electric Intercourse”

The posthumous raiding of Prince’s vault is well underway, and with it comes the previously reported Purple Rain reissue in Deluxe and Deluxe – Expanded Edition (although, in all fairness to those overseeing this project, it was in the works before Prince’s unexpected passing last year… and we get to hear a lot of rad new music because of it). We already learned which previously unreleased tracks would be included in the project, and today one of them has been released for your enjoyment and edification. It’s called “Electric Intercourse” because of course it is. It rules because of course it does. Listen below.

The Purple Rain reissues are out 6/23 on NPG/Warner Bros. Pre-order them here. Check our list of the past year’s greatest “Purple Rain” covers here.