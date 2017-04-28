PJ Harvey – “I’ll Be Waiting”

Yesterday, PJ Harvey announced that she was about to follow up her 2016 album The Hope Six Demolition Project with a new double-A-side single that would include the new songs “A Dog Called Money” and “I’ll Be Waiting.” “A Dog Called Money” debuted on BBC radio yesterday, and now both songs are out in the world. As it turns out, “I’ll Be Waiting” is even darker than “A Dog Called Money;” it’s probably, in fact, Harvey’s bleakest song in years. It’s a soft acoustic folk song, and it’s sung from the perspective of a kid who sees an entire hometown wiped out and who vows revenge. Below, you can use Spotify to stream both songs.

“A Dog Called Money” b/w “I’ll Be Waiting” is out now on Island.