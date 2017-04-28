Watch Pixies Bash Out “Bel Esprit” On Conan

It’s weird to think that, years after their long-awaited reunion, a band like Pixies, genuinely venerated underground rock legends, can become simply one more band on the late-night circuit. But that’s what they are now. Last night, Pixies showed up on Conan to knock out “Bel Esprit,” one of the songs from their 2016 album Head Carrier. Newish bassist Paz Lenchantin did a pretty good job conjuring the rough sweetness of Kim Deal’s backing vocals, but she is still very much not Kim Deal. Watch the performance below.

Head Carrier is out now on Pixiesmusic/PIAS.