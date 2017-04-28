The War On Drugs Announce World Tour

It won’t be long now. Today, the War On Drugs have officially released last week’s Record Store Day single, the 11-minute sprawl “Thinking Of A Place,” for mass consumption, and they’ve shared fall tour dates that will take them all around North America and Europe. The press release also promises details on their next album — their first for Atlantic Records — very soon. In the meantime, imagine how many awesome new songs you’ll be seeing live at the following locations.
Tour dates:
09/21 – Philadelphia, PA @ Dell Music Center
09/22 – New York, NY @ SummerStage in Central Park
09/23 – Boston, MA @ Blue Hills Bank Pavilion
09/25 – Charlotte, NC @ The Fillmore Charlotte
09/26 – Atlanta, GA @ The Tabernacle
09/28 – Dallas, TX @ The Bomb Factory
09/29 – Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall [Outside Lawn]
09/30 – Austin, TX @ Stubb’s Waller Creek Amphitheater
10/05 – Los Angeles, CA @ Greek Theatre
10/06 – Berkeley, CA @ Greek Theatre
10/09 – Seattle, WA @ Moore Theatre
10/11 – Portland, OR @ Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall
10/13 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Complex
10/14 – Denver, CO @ Ogden Theatre
10/18 – St. Paul, MN @ Palace Theatre
10/19 – Chicago, IL @ Riviera Theatre
10/20 – Columbus, OH @ Express Live!
10/21 – Toronto, ON @ Massey Hall
11/02 – Amsterdam, NL @ AFAS Live
11/03 – Cologne, DE @ E-Werk
11/04 – Brussels, BE @ Forest National
11/06 – Paris, FR @ Bataclan
11/09 – Glasgow, UK @ Barrowlands
11/10 – Glasgow, UK @ Barrowlands
11/12 – Manchester, UK @ O2 Apollo Manchester
11/14 – London, UK @ Alexandra Palace
11/17 – Zurich, CH @ X-tra
11/18 – Milan, IT @ Fabrique
11/20 – München, DE @ Muffathalle
11/21 – Hamburg, DE @ Große Freiheit 36
11/22 – Berlin, DE @ Tempodrom
11/24 – Oslo, NO @ Spektrum
11/25 – Copenhagen, DK @ Tap 1
11/27 – Stockholm, SE @ Annexet
