After releasing their self-titled debut album last year, the Drake-affiliated Toronto R&B duo Majid Jordan are back with the new single “Phases.” It’s a slick, chilly track with a jittery club beat that clashes nicely with the honeyed delivery of singer Majid Al Maskati. It’s probably the weirdest song they’ve ever recorded, and it might mark a good direction forward for them. Check it out below.

“Phases” is out now on OVO Sound/Warner Bros.