Metallica Help Tribute Band Replace Their Equipment After It’s Stolen

When a Washington-based Metallica tribute band called Blistered Earth played in Portland on Saturday (4/23), their tour van was robbed and their equipment — guitars, amps, drums, pedals and all — was stolen. The band shared the unfortunate news on their Facebook a couple of days later, which immediately resulted in an outpour of support and even coverage by local Oregon news stations.

In fact, the story caught so much attention, it was seen by Metallica themselves. And now, thanks to the legendary rockers, the show can go on for Blistered Earth — Metallica is replacing everything.

“Sometimes when bad things happen it really brings out the best in people,” Blistered Earth wrote in a Facebook post. “Thanx to the the attention you guys helped bring to the matter of our stolen gear & KATU and KOIN in Portland airing the story, James & the rest of the guys in Metallica ( thanx guys) have seen fit to replace our equipment.”

While Metallica has yet to comment about the generous gesture, the band’s act of kindness was likely a way for them to pay it forward because they’ve been in Blistered Earth’s shoes. Like the tribute band, Metallica were the victims of an equipment robbery early in their career, as Blistered Earth’s drummer Shawn Murphy noted to M.I.R.P. magazine.

“They have a firsthand knowledge of how shitty this feels. But, I never thought it would come to this,” he said. “It’s pretty awesome that they would do that.”

Take a look at everything that was stolen from Blistered Earth, which Metallica will be replenishing: