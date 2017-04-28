Stream Alex Napping Mise En Place

Mise En Place, the second album from Austin-based five-piece Alex Napping, sees primary songwriter Alex Cohen figuring out her place in a relationship. Drawing on the strong storytelling dynamics that she developed on their debut album, This Is Not A Bedroom and its follow-up Trembles EP, Cohen explores expectations and power dynamics in songs like “Wife And Kidz” and lead single “Living Room,” which is about the spaces (both physical and metaphorical) that we create for one another. In addition to “Living Room,” we’ve also heard “You’ve Got Me” and “Fault” from the album, and now you can stream the whole thing below.

Mise En Place is out 5/5 via Father/Daughter Records.