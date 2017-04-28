Chris Stapleton – “Second One To Know”

Chris Stapleton, Nashville’s anointed torchbearer for old-school country authenticity (and a perfectly qualified man for the job), will release two new albums this year, From A Room: Volume 1 and Vol. 2. The first volume is out next week, and Stapleton has already shared two songs from it, “Broken Halos” and “Last Thing I Needed, First Thing This Morning.” Today the project’s third single sees release, though technically it’s been out there in a different form for a while. “Second One To Know” is the floor-stomping roots-rocker Stapleton debuted at the ACM Awards earlier this month, and now you can hear the studio version below.

From A Room: Volume 1 is out 5/5 on Mercury. Pre-order it here.