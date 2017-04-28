List

Fyre Festival Disaster: The Best Burns On Twitter

The story keeping us all entertained today is the schadenfreude-soaked saga of Fyre Fest, the misbegotten, Ja Rule-repped luxury festival that was supposed to be happening in the Bahamas this weekend. The story has everything: Angry rich people, absent rappers, scam-artist promoters, models flown in to promote a product that should not exist, the absolute folly of human existence on this planet, and one truly sad photo of a sandwich. Naturally, Twitter has been having a field day with this debacle; it’s been the #1 trend for basically the entire day. Below, you will find some of the funniest festival burns that we have encountered.

