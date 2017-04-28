Fyre Festival Disaster: The Best Burns On Twitter

The story keeping us all entertained today is the schadenfreude-soaked saga of Fyre Fest, the misbegotten, Ja Rule-repped luxury festival that was supposed to be happening in the Bahamas this weekend. The story has everything: Angry rich people, absent rappers, scam-artist promoters, models flown in to promote a product that should not exist, the absolute folly of human existence on this planet, and one truly sad photo of a sandwich. Naturally, Twitter has been having a field day with this debacle; it’s been the #1 trend for basically the entire day. Below, you will find some of the funniest festival burns that we have encountered.

"You thought I said Chance the Rapper? No I said there was a chance a rapper would be there." -Ja Rule probably — duality of mandem (@Flames_Baldwin) April 28, 2017

Well at least the company is owning its mistake pic.twitter.com/DJPHHuGZul — Pixelated Boat (@pixelatedboat) April 28, 2017

Any reporter covering Fyre Festival now has a moral duty to make this bit happen pic.twitter.com/oVHYc3IfFs — TOMÁS RÍOS (@TheTomasRios) April 28, 2017

As compensation for any ill will caused by #fyrefestival

Official Staff has announced all attendees will get an extra hour in the ballpit. pic.twitter.com/Us58auYPSB — Mom (@truongasm) April 28, 2017

Most of us only dream of putting the wealthy in a gulag, Comrade Ja has actually gone and done it #fyrefestival — netflix & phil🏴 (@PaleCompanion) April 28, 2017

just found this guy in my tent at #fyrefestival pic.twitter.com/4h3xvbvYtX — priscilla page (@BBW_BFF) April 28, 2017

#fyrefestival gotta be the most embarrassing thing to happen to ja rule since 50 Cent's son through away a ja rule doll in the wanksta video pic.twitter.com/uObMbWijEk — Andrew Barber (@fakeshoredrive) April 28, 2017

I'm low key mad nobody convinced a single Trump to attend #fyrefestival — Ira Madison III (@ira) April 28, 2017

If 50 Cent so much as pop up with an "lol" I might die — Craig Bro Dude (@CraigSJ) April 28, 2017

#fyrefestival even asked us to be a sponsor and we were like nah pic.twitter.com/hRmrAVqgfM — RC Cola (@OfficialRCCola) April 28, 2017

Do not let #FyreFestival refugees into the country. We cannot risk it if even ONE of them has been radicalized. — Chris Adler 🌹 (@adler_chris) April 28, 2017