Fyre Festival Disaster: The Best Burns On Twitter

The story keeping us all entertained today is the schadenfreude-soaked saga of Fyre Fest, the misbegotten, Ja Rule-repped luxury festival that was supposed to be happening in the Bahamas this weekend. The story has everything: Angry rich people, absent rappers, scam-artist promoters, models flown in to promote a product that should not exist, the absolute folly of human existence on this planet, and one truly sad photo of a sandwich. Naturally, Twitter has been having a field day with this debacle; it’s been the #1 trend for basically the entire day. Below, you will find some of the funniest festival burns that we have encountered.
"You thought I said Chance the Rapper? No I said there was a chance a rapper would be there." -Ja Rule probably
As compensation for any ill will caused by #fyrefestival
Official Staff has announced all attendees will get an extra hour in the ballpit. pic.twitter.com/Us58auYPSB
Most of us only dream of putting the wealthy in a gulag, Comrade Ja has actually gone and done it #fyrefestival
#fyrefestival gotta be the most embarrassing thing to happen to ja rule since 50 Cent's son through away a ja rule doll in the wanksta video pic.twitter.com/uObMbWijEk
I'm low key mad nobody convinced a single Trump to attend #fyrefestival
If 50 Cent so much as pop up with an "lol" I might die
Do not let #FyreFestival refugees into the country. We cannot risk it if even ONE of them has been radicalized.
When you go to #FyreFestival expecting Ja Rule, but it turns out to be Ashanti town pic.twitter.com/EgBK71rux6
