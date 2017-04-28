Waxahatchee – “Silver” (Demo)

We’re nearing the end of the Our First 100 Days project, which means we’ve had almost 100 days of unbelievably bad hell and torment. Wow! The penultimate entry in the series is from Waxahatchee, and it’s a demo of “Silver,” the lead single from their upcoming album, Out In The Storm. The deluxe edition comes with demos for all of the songs on the album, so consider this a little preview of that, and as with everything Katie Crutchfield does, it is great. Listen below.

<a href="http://ourfirst100days.bandcamp.com/album/our-first-100-days" target="_blank">Our First 100 Days by Waxahatchee</a>

Out In The Storm is out 7/14 via Merge.