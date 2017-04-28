Sufjan Stevens Announces The Greatest Gift Mixtape – Outtakes, Remixes & Demos From Carrie & Lowell

Sufjan Stevens: the gift that keeps on giving! Today, he released the Carrie & Lowell Live album, and Asthmatic Kitty has just announced that they’ll be putting out a mixtape featuring outtakes, remixes, and demos from Carrie & Lowell called The Greatest Gift Mixtape in October. Check out the tracklist below.

Tracklist:

01 “Wallowa Lake Monster” (Carrie & Lowell Outtake)

02 “Drawn To The Blood” (Sufjan Stevens Remix)

03 “Death With Dignity” (Helado Negro Remix)

04 “John My Beloved” (iPhone Demo)

05 “Drawn To The Blood” (Fingerpicking Version)

06 “The Greatest Gift” (Carrie & Lowell Outtake)

07 “Exploding Whale” (Doveman Remix)

08 “All Of Me Wants All Of You” (Helado Negro Remix)

09 “Fourth Of July” (900X Remix)

10 “The Hidden River Of My Life” (Carrie & Lowell Outtake)

11 “City of Roses” (Carrie & Lowell Outtake)

The Greatest Gift Mixtape – Outtakes, Remixes & Demos From Carrie & Lowell is out 10/20 via Asthmatic Kitty.