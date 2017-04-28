Stream G Perico All Blue

Last year, the South Central Los Angeles rapper G Perico released a very promising, hard-as-hell mixtape called Shit Don’t Stop; I wrote about it in a column about how the best rap music in the world is coming out of California these days. Today, Perico makes good on that promise with the release of All Blue, his proper debut album. All Blue recalls the West Coast rap of the classic mid-’90s era — and Perico himself sounds a bit like DJ Quik — but it also has a tough, crispy minimalism that doesn’t sound retro at all. Stream the album below.

The self-released All Blue is out now.