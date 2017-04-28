Watch A Trailer For Sufjan Stevens’ Latest Ballet Collaboration The Decalogue

Big day for Sufjan Stevens news! Not only did ol’ Suf release his Carrie & Lowell live album and announce a Carrie & Lowell-related mixtape for later this year, he also shared the trailer for a new project that has nothing to do with Carrie & Lowell. The project in question is The Decalogue, a new ballet by New York City Ballet’s Justin Peck for which Stevens provided the music.

It’s not the first time Peck and Stevens have worked together. NYCB’s 2012 production Year Of The Rabbit was based on Stevens’ 2002 electronic album of the same name, and he also scored 2014’s Everywhere We Go. “I do some of my best work to his music,” Peck told Vanity Fair. “I just find it very inspiring on a personal level.” Peck has also worked with Dan Deacon and the National’s Bryce Dessner.

As for the Decalogue trailer, which premiered at NPR, it features “Music and Motion Graphics by Sufjan Stevens.” It really shows off his love off typography! Watch below.

The Decalogue premieres 5/12 and will be performed again 5/14, 5/18, and 5/20. Get tickets here.