It’s my birthday, but it’s hard to celebrate given today’s news. Of course my thoughts and prayers are with all the supermodels and social media influencers whose Fyre Fest expectations did not live up to reality. But also, now what am I gonna do for my birthday weekend? Plus I have to unpack all my luggage and return my festival jacket to Nordstrom? Inconvenient.
THIS WEEK’S 10 HIGHEST RATED COMMENTS
|#10
|dansolo
|Score:27 | Apr 24th
|
Kendrick’s music is gift enough, but the fact that he’s knocking borelords like Drake, Ed Sheeran, and the Chainsmokers off the charts is some kind of divine intervention
|Posted in: Kendrick Lamar Has The #1 Song In America
|#9
|Scott Lapatine
|Score:28 | Apr 21st
|
The 5 Best Songs Of The Week (Aside From Paramore)
|Posted in: The 5 Best Songs Of The Week
|#8
|dansolo
|Score:31 | Apr 21st
|
The Week In Pop(pin’ ‘em Out)
|Posted in: Shut Up, Dude: This Week’s Best And Worst Comments
|#7
|vibribbon
|Score:34 | Apr 26th
|
i knew Lena was divisive (to put it mildly) but holy shit at the comments on FB, you’d think she agreed to tour with Milo and Richard Spencer…
|Posted in: Waxahatchee Responds To Criticism About Joining Lena Dunham’s Lenny Tour
|#6
|Grandpa Fred
|Score:38 | Apr 23rd
|
Me to.
|Posted in: The Chainsmokers End Pittsburgh Show With Stupid Sign
|#5
|Scott Lapatine
|Score:39 | Apr 21st
|
Chris and his wife had a baby so Week In Pop had the week off! It’ll be back next week. Maybe this will tide you over:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7m-KLKlMw_o
Congrats to Chris and Charlie Puth on their new releases.
|Posted in: Shut Up, Dude: This Week’s Best And Worst Comments
|#4
|cheap_suit_jr_jr
|Score:40 | Apr 22nd
|
Weirdly he got an almost identical text from Macklemore
|Posted in: Kendrick Lamar’s Mom Reviews DAMN.
|#3
|LeMonjello
|Score:40 | Apr 24th
|
I still don’t like the idea that playing in a state/country = endorsement of the State.
|Posted in: Thurston Moore, Roger Waters, Tunde Adebimpe, & More Urge Radiohead To Cancel Israel Show
|#2
|monkeyridinghorse
|Score:41 | Apr 25th
|
I was working late in a sound studio a few months ago when the owner came around looking for a few people to sing on something. Me and a friend warned we were shit singers but were told that’s exactly what was needed. We headed into the recording booth with a few others wondering what this was all about when Leslie Feist walks in. She played us the chorus of “Any Party” and asked us to sing it back to her, as though we were several beers into a kitchen party. She was incredibly relaxed and gracious and it still seems strange that it actually happened. I’m a big fan. I told her I was a big fan. It was a bit awkward.
|Posted in: Premature Evaluation: Feist Pleasure
|#1
|phospholipidbilayer
|Score:55 | Apr 26th
|
Here’s an exhaustive list of why some people find her really problematic:
http://yourfaveisproblematic.tumblr.com/post/45822118430/lena-dunham
She’s said a number of really dumb, tone-deaf, or sometimes downright offensive things with regards to race and the LGBTQ community. For many also, she’s the quintessential cis-white feminist. So she receives hate from meninist/MRA types (not even going to go there), and she receives criticism from people who advocate for feminism which is more inclusive and affirming of POC and queer/trans people/experiences (rightfully). Those groups aside, there’s also a subset of social justice advocates who always have their outrage dials turned to 11, who feel the need to loudly take a shit on her in perpetuity until our whole existence is burned up by the sun absorbing our solar system because she has the audacity to be a fallible human who makes mistakes and has internalized biases as a privileged person which she’s trying to work through.
I’m like whatever about her. She’s problematic. She’s annoying. The version of feminism to which she ascribes is flawed. She says stupid things sometimes. She has a lot to learn. But at the same time I’m also a problematic, annoying, flawed feminist who occasionally says stupid shit and has a lot to learn about aspects of life in which I don’t face oppression. I feel that’s the case for most people. But I feel that deep down she has good intentions and tries to use her platform to help. Sometimes helpers help in the wrong way. Sometimes helpers hurt. But at least she’s trying I guess. So many people don’t.
So that’s why I don’t fault Katie for doing this at least.
♥ Bless
|Posted in: Waxahatchee Responds To Criticism About Joining Lena Dunham’s Lenny Tour
THIS WEEK’S 5 LOWEST RATED COMMENTS
|#5
|SovietDemocracy
|Score:-12 | Apr 21st
|
They’ve always been a shite band tbh. Not relevant. Never good enough.
Throw in the towel.
|Posted in: Premature Evaluation: Gorillaz Humanz
|#4
|hayyy
|Score:-13 | Apr 27th
|
HAIM release beautiful new PTA-directed video of themselves tracking a promising new song in the studio to announce new album; misogynists come out of the woodworks to critique and mansplain their songwriting, choice of mics, use of drums.
|Posted in: HAIM – “Right Now” Video (Dir. Paul Thomas Anderson)
|#3
|Joshlynn
|Score:-20 | Apr 26th
|
clueless liberal feminists gotta stick together.
|Posted in: Waxahatchee Responds To Criticism About Joining Lena Dunham’s Lenny Tour
|#2
|inthedeadofknight
|Score:-28 | Apr 26th
|
Nah, and I actually lied; I never had any Waxahatchee songs on any of my playlists in the first place, but I sure do think Dunham should shut the fuck up forever and go live in a cave somewhere so she can be disgusting by herself.
|Posted in: Waxahatchee Responds To Criticism About Joining Lena Dunham’s Lenny Tour
|#1
|inthedeadofknight
|Score:-31 | Apr 26th
|
Oh Waxahatchee gets down with LD a.k.a. she who must not be named a.k.a the worst woman alive a.k.a. a five foot whatever stack of sewage, huh?
*erases all Waxahatchee songs from all Spotify playlists*
|Posted in: Waxahatchee Responds To Criticism About Joining Lena Dunham’s Lenny Tour
THIS WEEK’S EDITOR-IN-CHIEF’S CHOICE
|
|Marc Schroeder
|Score:3 | Apr 25th
|
Finally, George Harrison’s dream of being the literal sound of hooking your self into a disposable wrapper for cheese flavored snack products has come true. His soul may now rest in the everlasting peace it was always meant to.
|Posted in: New Doritos Bags Play Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 2 Soundtrack