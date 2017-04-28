Shut Up, Dude: This Week’s Best And Worst Comments

Here’s an exhaustive list of why some people find her really problematic: http://yourfaveisproblematic.tumblr.com/post/45822118430/lena-dunham She’s said a number of really dumb, tone-deaf, or sometimes downright offensive things with regards to race and the LGBTQ community. For many also, she’s the quintessential cis-white feminist. So she receives hate from meninist/MRA types (not even going to go there), and she receives criticism from people who advocate for feminism which is more inclusive and affirming of POC and queer/trans people/experiences (rightfully). Those groups aside, there’s also a subset of social justice advocates who always have their outrage dials turned to 11, who feel the need to loudly take a shit on her in perpetuity until our whole existence is burned up by the sun absorbing our solar system because she has the audacity to be a fallible human who makes mistakes and has internalized biases as a privileged person which she’s trying to work through. I’m like whatever about her. She’s problematic. She’s annoying. The version of feminism to which she ascribes is flawed. She says stupid things sometimes. She has a lot to learn. But at the same time I’m also a problematic, annoying, flawed feminist who occasionally says stupid shit and has a lot to learn about aspects of life in which I don’t face oppression. I feel that’s the case for most people. But I feel that deep down she has good intentions and tries to use her platform to help. Sometimes helpers help in the wrong way. Sometimes helpers hurt. But at least she’s trying I guess. So many people don’t. So that’s why I don’t fault Katie for doing this at least. ♥ Bless