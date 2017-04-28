Hear Hannibal Buress Interview Killer Mike On His Handsome Rambler Podcast

The great stand-up comic Hannibal Buress has a genuinely ridiculous podcast called Handsome Rambler, one where he interviews musicians and comics but spends much of the time goofing around with Auto-Tune and synthesizers, making up songs on the spot. Lately, he’s been taping some of those podcasts live in front of audiences; the recent Coachella episode was a perversely entertaining pile-up. For the most recent episode, Buress and his DJ Tony Trimm went down to Atlanta and spent nearly two hours speaking to Killer Mike, one of the most entertaining interviewees in the world. Check it out below, but clear your calendar and make sure you don’t have anything to do for the next long-ass time.

Thundercat telling Buress about how he learned how to drink when he was in Suicidal Tendencies was one of my favorite moments in recent podcast history.