Watch Sufjan Stevens’ Carrie & Lowell Live Concert Film For Free

There’s been almost as much Sufjan Stevens news today as there has been #FyreFest news! Well, not as much… but a lot. Asthmatic Kitty released a new Sufjan Stevens live album from his 2015 Carrie & Lowell tour and shortly after, the label announced they’ll be putting out a mixtape featuring outtakes, remixes, and demos from Carrie & Lowell. It doesn’t stop there. At 3:39PM, our very own Chris DeVille blogged about a new ballet collaboration that Stevens is involved with called The Decalogue. And now, I present you with: a free Carrie & Lowell concert film brought to you by our friend Sufjan Stevens. Wow! Watch below.

Do you think Sufjan Stevens was ever in the running to play Fyre Fest? I think not.