Jack White Announces American Epic Soundtrack Details

After some delays, the documentary series American Epic — which was executive produced by Jack White, Robert Redford, and T Bone Burnett — will air next month. It focuses on the music and musicians recorded by talent scouts for major record companies in the 1920s, and it (of course) comes with an extensive companion soundtrack that involves a 100-song boxset, original archival recordings, and studio performances from The American Epic Sessions. Third Man Records, Legacy Recordings and Columbia Records have detailed all the soundtrack components for the documentary, which are set to be released on a staggered schedule surrounding the documentary’s three week rollout on PBS. Here are all the artists involved:

Alabama Shakes, The Americans, The Avett Brothers, Beck, Frank Fairfield, Ana Gabriel, Rhiannon Giddens, Merle Haggard, Bobby Ingano, Elton John, Auntie Geri Kuhia, Pokey LaFarge, Bettye LaVette, Los Lobos, Lost Bayou Ramblers, Taj Mahal, Steve Martin & Edie Brickell, Fred Martin and The Levite Camp, Ashley Monroe, Nas, Willie Nelson, Charlie Kaleo Oyama, Blind Boy Paxton, Raphael Saadiq, and Jack White

Get all the details and pre-order info here, and watch a trailer for it below.