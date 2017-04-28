Watch Feist Perform Pleasure Live For The First Time

Feist
CREDIT: Mary Rozzi

Feist just released Pleasure, her first new album in six years. And last night, she played an album release show at Trinity-St. Paul’s United Church in Toronto, her first proper gig in almost three years. She performed Pleasure in full followed by some older songs, and you can watch some fan-shot footage from the concert below.

https://www.instagram.com/p/BTae_XvBS3e/

https://www.instagram.com/p/BTae4hXlOcC/

Century, how long is that? #feist #pleasurealbumrelease #bestever #live

A post shared by Leah McCarthy (@crikey_pants) on

A post shared by Malcolm Vella (@vellamalcolm) on

Tags: Feist