Watch Feist Perform Pleasure Live For The First Time

Feist just released Pleasure, her first new album in six years. And last night, she played an album release show at Trinity-St. Paul’s United Church in Toronto, her first proper gig in almost three years. She performed Pleasure in full followed by some older songs, and you can watch some fan-shot footage from the concert below.

https://www.instagram.com/p/BTae_XvBS3e/

https://www.instagram.com/p/BTae4hXlOcC/

Century, how long is that? #feist #pleasurealbumrelease #bestever #live A post shared by Leah McCarthy (@crikey_pants) on Apr 27, 2017 at 9:00pm PDT

A post shared by Malcolm Vella (@vellamalcolm) on Apr 27, 2017 at 9:23pm PDT

"You know I'd leave any party for you…" @FeistMusic's soaring voice fills this massive church effortlessly 💒💕 #feistpleasure pic.twitter.com/eDDIbhZ7J9 — Universal Music CA (@umusic) April 28, 2017