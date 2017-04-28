Watch Feist Perform Pleasure Live For The First Time

Feist just released Pleasure, her first new album in six years. And last night, she played an album release show at Trinity-St. Paul’s United Church in Toronto, her first proper gig in almost three years. She performed Pleasure in full followed by some older songs, and you can watch some fan-shot footage from the concert below.
🙌 @FeistMusic brings the "Pleasure" to kick things off! Killer tune. #feistpleasure pic.twitter.com/PMkbj7YQzf
https://www.instagram.com/p/BTae_XvBS3e/
https://www.instagram.com/p/BTae4hXlOcC/
"You know I'd leave any party for you…" @FeistMusic's soaring voice fills this massive church effortlessly 💒💕 #feistpleasure pic.twitter.com/eDDIbhZ7J9
"Young Up" closes Pleasure on such a high note–thank you @FeistMusic for playing the album in full! ❤️💜💙 #feistpleasure pic.twitter.com/nGL9soXIiW
