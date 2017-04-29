Bella Hadid Apologizes For Fyre Festival Disaster

Bella Hadid — one of the supermodels originally featured in a promotion for the failed Exumas, Bahamas, Fyre Festival — has released a statement following the reported chaos that occurred on the first day of what was advertised to be a two-weekend, luxury event held on a private island with performances by G.O.O.D. Music’s Tyga, Desiigner and Pusha T, as well as Blink-182, Disclosure, Major Lazer, and more.

Instead of a VIP-level experience, those who made it to the island of Fyre Cay were left at an unfinished festival site with disaster relief-like tents for accommodations, a lack of food and next to no staff.

“Hey guys,” Hadid said in an iPhone note shared on Twitter Saturday (April 29). “I just wanted to address Fyre Festival…Even though this was not my project whatsoever, nor was I informed about the production or process of the festival in any shape or form, I do know that it has always been out of great intent and they truly wanted all of us to have the time of our lives. I initially trusted this would be an amazing & memorable experience for all of us, which is why I agreed to do one promotion…not knowing about the disaster that was to come.”

“I feel so sorry and badly because this is something I couldn’t stand by, although of course if I would have known about the outcome, you would have all known too. I hope everyone is safe and back with their families and loved ones…xo,” Hadid wrote.

Festival organizers ended up calling off the whole thing — which had been created by Ja Rule and entrepreneur Billy McFarland — on Friday, promising refunds for the thousands of dollars festivalgoers shelled to attend, plus VIP passes for next year’s festival.

This article originally appeared on Billboard.