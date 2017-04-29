Watch Soundgarden Play “All Your Lies” For The First Time In 25 Years

Soundgarden recently gave their 1988 album Ultramega OK the deluxe reissue treatment, so it makes a lot of sense that when they opened up their 2017 tour last night, they trotted out a track from that LP for the first time in a quarter-century. “All Your Lies,” which hadn’t been performed since 1992 at New York’s Roseland Ballroom — as in, two years before they even released Superunknown — made it into the setlist at Tampa’s Amalie Arena. Watch fan footage below.

The Ultramega OK reissue is out now on Sub Pop.