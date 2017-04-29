Natalie Prass Finishes LP2

The first Natalie Prass album, 2015’s self-titled debut, was both an Album Of The Week honoree and one of our favorite full-lengths of the year. So we’re delighted to report that the Virginia singer-songwriter has completed her second LP. As Prass writes on Instagram:

#NPLP2 tracked and mixed. This is me looking at my Dropbox. Thanks 2 my RVA fam for putting your heart (and butt) into it. Can’t wait for everyone to hear it. But it’s gonna be a minute- so just stare at this pic and think of what it could sound like for the time being.

The pic Prass mentioned is below, and it is quite a pic. While you’re waiting around for the album, flash back to 2015 when Prass was part of a wave of ’70s-inspired singer-songwriters that also included the now-scarce Tobias Jesso Jr. and the now-inescapable Father John Misty.