13 Reasons Why Soundtrack Artist Car Seat Headrest Criticizes Show For Glorifying Suicide

Netflix’s 13 Reasons Why, a scripted drama that flashes back on the events leading up to a teen girl taking her own life, has drawn criticism from some schools and health professionals for graphically depicting and allegedly glorifying suicide. And now Car Seat Headrest’s Will Toledo, who contributed his song “Oh! Starving” to the show’s soundtrack, has offered a similar critique. On Twitter, Toledo writes,

as someone who contributed to the soundtrack for “13 Reasons Why”, I am obliged to tell you all that it’s kind of fucked. writers: please don’t tell kids how to turn their miserable and hopeless lives into a thrilling and cathartic suicide mission. kids: this is not a narrative you need to subscribe to. go watch ‘spring breakers’ instead.

The National Suicide Prevention Hotline is 1-800-273-8255. Call and get help if you need it.