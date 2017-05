Tyler, The Creator was supposed to tour Europe this summer, but the rapper just announced that he’s cancelling the dates. Pitchfork points out that Tyler took to Twitter today to break the news:

no more europe tour, sorry, next time — Tyler, The Creator (@tylerthecreator) May 7, 2017

Tyler was supposed to play Russia, Germany, Portugal, Spain, France, and the Netherlands. No word yet on why he’s canceling, but we will update this post with any further information.