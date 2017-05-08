The Meadows Festival 2017 Lineup

The Meadows Music And Arts Festival — which we called the best NYC festival of 2016 — will return to Queens’ Citi Field for a second year this September. Last year, the Meadows was a two day affair, but the fest has expanded to three days this year. The event runs from 9/15 to 9/17, and headliners include Jay Z, Red Hot Chili Peppers, and Gorillaz. Weezer, Run The Jewels, Future, Erykah Badu, Migos, M.I.A., Broken Social Scene, Sky Ferreira, and many more will perform as well, and the whole thing will be livestreamed on TIDAL if you can’t make it. Tickets go on sale 5/10 at 12PM EST here. Check out the poster above or see a list below for full lineup details.

JAY Z

Red Hot Chili Peppers

Gorillaz

Future

NAS

Bassnectar

Weezer

Run The Jewels

LL Cool J. feat. DJ Z-Trip

M.I.A.

Erykah Badu

Foster The People

Action Bronson

Migos

Big Gigantic

TV On The Radio

Two Door Cinema Club

Milky Chance

Broken Social Scene

Blood Orange

De La Soul

Joey Bada$$

Tegan and Sara

Tory Lanez

21 Savage

St. Paul and The Broken Bones

Ghostface Killah

Flatbush Zombies

Sleigh Bells

Big Boi

Marian Hill

Sky Ferreira

A-Trak

BADBADNOTGOOD

Lido

BROODS

Antibalas

GTA

Lizzo

Swet Shop Boys

Big Wild

Wild Belle

Kamaiyah

LÉON

Jacob Banks

Fantastic Negrito

Public Access T.V.

CRX

Circa Waves

Jordan Bratton

Youngr

Dams of the West

Dreamers

Dave

flor

Arkells

Formation

Mike Floss

Slaptop