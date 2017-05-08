The Meadows Festival 2017 Lineup

The Meadows Music And Arts Festival — which we called the best NYC festival of 2016 — will return to Queens’ Citi Field for a second year this September. Last year, the Meadows was a two day affair, but the fest has expanded to three days this year. The event runs from 9/15 to 9/17, and headliners include Jay Z, Red Hot Chili Peppers, and Gorillaz. Weezer, Run The Jewels, Future, Erykah Badu, Migos, M.I.A., Broken Social Scene, Sky Ferreira, and many more will perform as well, and the whole thing will be livestreamed on TIDAL if you can’t make it. Tickets go on sale 5/10 at 12PM EST here. Check out the poster above or see a list below for full lineup details.
JAY Z
Red Hot Chili Peppers
Gorillaz
Future
NAS
Bassnectar
Weezer
Run The Jewels
LL Cool J. feat. DJ Z-Trip
M.I.A.
Erykah Badu
Foster The People
Action Bronson
Migos
Big Gigantic
TV On The Radio
Two Door Cinema Club
Milky Chance
Broken Social Scene
Blood Orange
De La Soul
Joey Bada$$
Tegan and Sara
Tory Lanez
21 Savage
St. Paul and The Broken Bones
Ghostface Killah
Flatbush Zombies
Sleigh Bells
Big Boi
Marian Hill
Sky Ferreira
A-Trak
BADBADNOTGOOD
Lido
BROODS
Antibalas
GTA
Lizzo
Swet Shop Boys
Big Wild
Wild Belle
Kamaiyah
LÉON
Jacob Banks
Fantastic Negrito
Public Access T.V.
CRX
Circa Waves
Jordan Bratton
Youngr
Dams of the West
Dreamers
Dave
flor
Arkells
Formation
Mike Floss
Slaptop