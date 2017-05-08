Big Thief – “Shark Smile”

Big Thief are putting out their sophomore album Capacity in exactly one month and one day. They’ve already shared lead single “Mythological Beauty” and its non-album track B-side “Breathe In My Lungs,” and now they’re following those up with the lovely “Shark Smile.” “‘Shark Smile’ is the story of a car accident in which one dies and one lives,” explains frontwoman Adrianne Lenker. “She recalls her lover leading up to the moment of the wreck, wishing she’d been taken into the next realm, too.” Listen below.

Capacity is out 6/9 via Saddle Creek. Pre-order it here.