Assuming he doesn’t destroy all copies of it in the next few days, Chromatics leader Johnny Jewel has a new solo album called Windswept out this Wednesday. Today he’s shared a video for album opener “Television Snow,” a swooning, 90-second synth piece that sweeps you immediately into that high-drama Italians Do It Better headspace. Rene & Radka directed the typically glamorous video in Prague. Watch below.

Windswept is out 5/10 on Italians Do It Better. Pre-order it here.