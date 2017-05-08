Harry Styles – “Sign Of The Times” Video

Last month, Harry Styles, the former de facto frontman of the UK boy-band sensation One Direction, went solo with his cinematic, starry-eyed rock ballad “Sign Of The Times.” Since then, he’s performed it on SNL and released the follow-up single “Sweet Creature.” And today, Styles has a transcendently goofy, beautifully shot new video for “Sign Of The Times.”

The French musician and director Yoann Lemoine, better known to many of us as Woodkid, directed the video. It starts out with Styles wandering around the coastal Scottish countryside, singing and looking foxy and wearing some very nice boots. But soon enough, for no particular reason, he soars up into the air, and he spends most of the song flying. Styles didn’t lip-sync in front of a greenscreen for this. Instead, he actually hung in the air, suspended from a helicopter by a cable that’s since been digitally erased. It makes for a very cool effect. Even if you don’t give a fuck about Styles’ form of pop stardom, it’s fun to watch this kid soaring past the sunset. Check it out below.

Styles’ self-titled debut is out 5/12 on Columbia. He’s also in Dunkirk, which looks really good.