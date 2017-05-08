New Broken Social Scene Album Hug Of Thunder Reportedly Out In July

Broken Social Scene returned this year with “Halfway Home,” their first new song in seven years. We already knew it was part of a new studio album, and now we know a lot more about that album. Reddit points out that it’s called Hug Of Thunder. (That’s also the name of the song Leslie Feist sings on the album, as she told us in our recent interview.) It’s out in July; that’s the cover art above. And its tracklist is as follows:

01 “Sol Luna”

02 “Halfway Home”

03 “Protest Song”

04 “Skyline”

05 “Stay Happy Stay Happy Stay Happy Stay Happy”

06 “Vanity Pail Kids”

07 “Hug Of Thunder”

08 “Towers And Masons”

09 “Victim Lover”

10 “Please Take Me With You”

11 “Gonna Get Better”

12 “Mouth Guard Of The Apocalypse”

Hug Of Thunder is out 7/7. Do you think “Skyline” is a sequel to “7/4 (Shoreline)”?