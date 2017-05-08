Gorillaz Announce Demon Dayz Festival Lineup

Back in March, before they’d even revealed the existence of their new album Humanz, Gorillaz announced that they would headline Demon Dayz, their very own festival at Dreamland, an amusement park in the English city of Kent. The festival is happening 6/10, and Red Bull will stream it live. And if you’re going to the festival, you get to ride the rides at Dreamland. And now Gorillaz have announced the lineup of artists performing at Demon Dayz, and it’s awfully similar to the list of guests on Humanz.

Gorillaz, it turns out, will share the stage with a number of truly great rappers, including Danny Brown, Vince Staples, Kilo Kish, Little Simz, and longtime collaborators De La Soul. Reggae superstar Popcaan is also on the bill, as are R&B weirdo Kali Uchis, Icelandic rockers Fufanu, and something called Hall By The Sea. A whole third stage will be devoted to GSS Sound System, the Gorillaz’ DJ team. Here’s that video:

So is it possible that Damon Albarn is throwing a better one-day rap festival than Hot 97? Because that’s pretty weird.