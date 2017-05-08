Japandroids Announce North American Fall Tour, 7″ With Dead Moon Cover

If you didn’t get to see Japandroids on their massive North American tour, now’s your chance. The band will embark on another North American tour this fall in support of their most recent album Near To The Wild Heart Of Life. The dates run from mid-October to early November, and Cloud Nothings will be direct support on some of the shows. Japandroids released a new 7″ titled North East South Westthat features “North East South West” as the A-side and a cover of Dead Moon’s “Fire In The Western World” as the B-side. Physical copies can be purchased here, and the 7″ will be available to stream on 5/16. Check out new Japandroids tour dates below.

10/13 Calgary, AB @ MacEwan Ballroom

10/14 Edmonton, AB @ UnionHall w/Cloud Nothings

10/16 Saskatoon, SK @ O’Brians Event Centre w/Cloud Nothings

10/17 Winnipeg, MB @ Garrick Centre w/Cloud Nothings

10/19 Halifax, NS @ Halifax Pop Explosion w/Cloud Nothings

10/21 Montreal, QC @ Corona Theatre

10/24 Toronto, ON @ Massey Hall

10/26 Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel

10/28 Charlottesville, VA @ Jefferson Theatre w/Cloud Nothings

10/30 Baltimore, MD @ Rams Head Live! w/Cloud Nothings

10/31 Pittsburgh, PA @ Stage AE Indoor w/Cloud Nothings

11/02 Chicago, IL @ Vic Theater w/Cloud Nothings

11/04 Detroit, MI @ The Majestic w/Cloud Nothings

11/06 Columbus, OH @ Newport Music Hall

11/07 Nashville, TN @ Cannery Ballroom w/Cloud Nothings

11/10 New Orleans, LA @ Republic NOLA w/Cloud Nothings