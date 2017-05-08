Katy Perry will release a new album later this year, her first since 2013’s Prism. Perry has already released two singles in 2017 — “Chained To The Rhythm” and the Migos collab “Bon Appétit” — and it’s probably safe to assume that both will be included on the forthcoming album. Shortly after “Bon Appétit” was released, Perry came under fire for a comment she made about Obama and was accused of calling the Weeknd’s producer Mano the N-word. Perry is back in the spotlight, that’s for sure. In a new interview with Entertainment Weekly, she talked about her new album and gave a rather bizarre answer when asked whether or not it contains a response to Taylor Swift’s “Bad Blood,” which is assumed to be a diss track directed at Perry. Here’s what Perry said:

ENTERTAINMENT WEEKLY: There are rumors that “Bad Blood” is about you. Does this album have a reaction to “Bad Blood”?

KATY PERRY: Well that’s not my question to answer — if it’s about me. I think [my new album is] a very empowered record. There is no one thing that’s calling out any one person.

One thing to note is: You can’t mistake kindness for weakness and don’t come for me. Anyone. Anyone. Anyone. Anyone. And that’s not to any one person and don’t quote me that it is, because it’s not. It’s not about that. Honestly, when women come together and they decide to unite, this world is going to be a better place. Period end of story. But, let me say this: Everything has a reaction or a consequence so don’t forget about that, okay, honey. [Laughs] We got to keep it real, honey. This record is not about anyone else! This record is about me being seen and heard so that I can see and hear everyone else! It’s not even about me! It’s about everything that I see out there that I digest. I think there’s a healing in it for me and vulnerability. If people want to connect and be healed and feel vulnerable and feel empowered and strong, God bless and here it is.