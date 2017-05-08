It’s Grateful Dead Day In Ithaca To Celebrate The Band’s Famous Concert There 40 Years Ago Today

Today marks the 40th anniversary of the legendary Grateful Dead concert at Barton Hall on the campus of Cornell University, and Ithaca is celebrating! The city declared 5/8 Grateful Dead Day, and planned a series of events to commemorate the occasion. 1485.com reports that Tompkins County legislator Dan Klein will read a county proclamation this afternoon which will be followed by a chimes concert. Cornell chimes concerts are always open to the public, but the university anticipates large crowds so they’ve closed McGraw Tower for the day. Read our feature on the fabled ’77 show.