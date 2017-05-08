No, Tool And A Perfect Circle Are Not Releasing Albums In 2017

Although Tool’s new album is slowly inching its way into existence, I think it’s fair to say that no one is really holding their breath on that one. For a couple of glorious months, though, it seemed possible that A Perfect Circle, one of Maynard James Keenan’s other bands, might actually have a new album out in 2017. Well, maybe don’t hold your breath on that one either, because APC have just announced pretty definitely that they won’t:

@mcnab_ Not true — A Perfect Circle (@aperfectcircle) April 23, 2017

Oh well.