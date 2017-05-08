This Danish Brewery Made A Beer Using Music Festival Urine

Move over, Bear Grylls’ urine, there’s a new urine-based beverage in town! Reuters reports that Danish brewery Norrebro Bryghus has made a new beer using 50,000 liters of human piss collected from 100,000 fans at Roskilde, the largest music festival in Northern Europe. Now, to be clear, the beer — which they’re calling “Pisner” — doesn’t actually contain urine. Instead, the pee is used to fertilize the fields of malting barley with which the beer is brewed, which is really no grosser than using regular old manure. “If it had tasted even a bit like urine, I would put it down, but you don’t even notice,” enthuses Anders Sjögren, who attended Roskilde in 2015. Denmark’s agriculture and food council has taken to calling the technique “beercycling,” and they’re hoping that the Pisner catches on as “the ultimate sustainable hipster beer.”

Kein Witz! Dieses Bier wird mithilfe von Urin hergestellt. A post shared by N24 (@n24) on May 7, 2017 at 2:56am PDT