This Is The Kit – “Moonshine Freeze” (Feat. Aaron Dessner)

This Is The Kit, the Paris-based folk-rock project led by Kate Stables, quietly released one of the best records of 2015 in Bashed Out. Now, they’re following that up with a new album called Moonshine Freeze, and they’ve shared its title track, which comes from a clapping song taught to Stables and her daughter by a friend. “At the end it goes ‘moonshine, moonshine, moonshine — freeze!’ and everyone has to stop moving,” Stables explains. “And it really pierced me somehow. I think there are certain lines and melodies and little rhythms that hook into you and send your brain in spirals.” The song features the National’s Aaron Dessner, who produced Bashed Out, on synth, guitars, and piano, and you should absolutely listen to it below. It’ll send your brain in spirals.

Tracklist:

01 “Bullet Proof”

02 “Hotter Colder”

03 “Moonshine Freeze”

04 “Easy On The Thieves”

05 “All Written Out In Numbers”

06 “Empty No Teeth”

07 “Riddled With Ticks”

08 “Two Pence Piece”

09 ” Show Me So”

10 “By My Demon Eye”

11 “Solid Grease”

This Is The Kit have some June shows lined up:

06/16-17 Eaux Claires, WI @ Eaux Claires Festival

06/20 Brooklyn, NY @ Baby’s All Right

Moonshine Freeze is out 7/7 on Rough Trade. Pre-order it here.