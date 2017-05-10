Linkin Park Want Fans To “Move The Fuck On” From Hybrid Theory

Linkin Park would like everyone to please shut the fuck up about Hybrid Theory already. In an interview with Music Week, Chester Bennington expressed some frustration over fans comparing Linkin Park’s latest music with their debut album. NME points out that he said the following:

We were asked, “What do you think of people who say you sold out?” I don’t care… If you like the music, fantastic. If you don’t like it, that’s your opinion too. Fantastic. If you’re saying we’re doing what we’re doing for a commercial or monetary reason, trying to make success out of some formula… then stab yourself in the face! [Laughs] When we made Hybrid Theory, I was the oldest guy in the band and in my early ’20s. That’s why I guess I’m like: ‘Why are we still talking about Hybrid Theory? It’s fucking years ago. It’s a great record, we love it. Like, move the fuck on.’ You know what I mean?

All you Hybrid Theory fans out there: time to get over it! Linkin Park have spoken.