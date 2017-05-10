David Byrne Announces How Music Works Variety Show

David Byrne’s book, How Music Works, was published in 2012, and its latest edition features a new chapter on developments in music discovery and how “the music we hear is largely determined by non-musical forces.” Byrne will celebrate the new edition on 6/1 at the Town Hall in NYC, where he will present a variety show featuring musicians and performers that inspire him. Tickets are available here — read Byrne’s message below.

Prompted by participating in a conversation that Mixcloud put together last summer, I wrote a new chapter on the latest developments in music discovery—the music we hear is largely determined by non-musical forces. This chapter is included in the new edition of How Music Works that is now available thanks to the folks at Crown.

To celebrate this new edition I will act as impresario at a music-related variety show to be staged at The Town Hall in NYC on June 1—human curation in action. I’ll introduce you to some amazing performers that inspire me! I did something similar related to bikes and urbanism some years ago. Those events showcased innovative industrial design, live lock-picking, a bike horn orchestra, streamed video from NY traffic. This music event will include all sorts of performance: music, of course, but also magic, theater, dance, science and humor… and more.