New Sia Song “To Be Human” Set For Wonder Woman Soundtrack

Sia
CREDIT: Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images

A new Sia song will be on the Wonder Woman soundtrack. “To Be Human” features Labrinth, and it’s included alongside the film’s original score written by Rupert Gregson-Williams (Hacksaw Ridge, The Legend Of Tarzan, The Crown, Over the Hedge). The film is due out 6/2 — check out the album artwork and tracklist below via Film Music Reporter.

Wonder Woman

01 “Amazons Of Themyscira”
02 “History Lesson”
03 “Angel On The Wing”
04 “Ludendorff, Enough!”
05 “Pain, Loss & Love”
06 “No Man’s Land”
07 “Fausta”
08 “Wonder Woman’s Wrath”
09 “The God Of War”
10 “We Are All To Blame”
11 “Hell Hath No Fury”
12 “Lightning Strikes”
13 “Trafalgar Celebration”
14 “Action Reaction”
15 Sia – “To Be Human” (Feat. Labrinth)

