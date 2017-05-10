New Sia Song “To Be Human” Set For Wonder Woman Soundtrack

A new Sia song will be on the Wonder Woman soundtrack. “To Be Human” features Labrinth, and it’s included alongside the film’s original score written by Rupert Gregson-Williams (Hacksaw Ridge, The Legend Of Tarzan, The Crown, Over the Hedge). The film is due out 6/2 — check out the album artwork and tracklist below via Film Music Reporter.

01 “Amazons Of Themyscira”

02 “History Lesson”

03 “Angel On The Wing”

04 “Ludendorff, Enough!”

05 “Pain, Loss & Love”

06 “No Man’s Land”

07 “Fausta”

08 “Wonder Woman’s Wrath”

09 “The God Of War”

10 “We Are All To Blame”

11 “Hell Hath No Fury”

12 “Lightning Strikes”

13 “Trafalgar Celebration”

14 “Action Reaction”

15 Sia – “To Be Human” (Feat. Labrinth)