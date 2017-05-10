New Sia Song “To Be Human” Set For Wonder Woman Soundtrack

A new Sia song will be on the Wonder Woman soundtrack. “To Be Human” features Labrinth, and it’s included alongside the film’s original score written by Rupert Gregson-Williams (Hacksaw Ridge, The Legend Of Tarzan, The Crown, Over the Hedge). The film is due out 6/2 — check out the album artwork and tracklist below via Film Music Reporter.
01 “Amazons Of Themyscira”
02 “History Lesson”
03 “Angel On The Wing”
04 “Ludendorff, Enough!”
05 “Pain, Loss & Love”
06 “No Man’s Land”
07 “Fausta”
08 “Wonder Woman’s Wrath”
09 “The God Of War”
10 “We Are All To Blame”
11 “Hell Hath No Fury”
12 “Lightning Strikes”
13 “Trafalgar Celebration”
14 “Action Reaction”
15 Sia – “To Be Human” (Feat. Labrinth)