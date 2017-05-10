Quavo – “Paper Over Here”

Right now, Quavo, the most visible of the three Migos, is resting at #1 on the Billboard charts for the second time this year. His verse on DJ Khaled’s “I’m The One” follows Migos’ “Bad & Boujee,” which weirdly makes Quavo, by some metric, the most consistent hitmaker of 2017. After all, nobody else has hit #1 twice this year. And now Quavo’s come out with a new solo track, a two-minute cruise-control flex called “Paper Over Here,” which has a hook that lightly interpolates Craig Mack’s classic “Flava In Ya Ear.” Listen below.

There’s been a lot of talk lately that Quavo should go solo. Please consider this song before making that argument. Migos are a whole lot stronger together.