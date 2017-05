Thom Yorke will compose the score for Luca Guadgnino’s remake of Dario Argento’s Suspiria. The 1977 Italian horror film is 40 years old this year, and its original score by Goblin is one of the most beloved horror scores of all time. This will be Yorke’s first time writing music for a feature film, though Radiohead’s Jonny Greenwood has been in the movie biz for a while now. The new Suspiria stars Chloë Grace Moretz, Dakota Johnson, and Tilda Swinton. The film is currently in post-production.